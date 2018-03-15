Anna Faris Can't Stop Blushing Over ''Date Nights'' With Boyfriend Michael Barrett

We see those rosy cheeks, Anna Faris!

While promoting her upcoming flick Overboard with co-star Eugenio Derbez, E!'s Zuri Hall had to get the low-down on her relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett. (The two were first linked last October following her summertime split from Chris Pratt.)

When asked if Anna could see herself making a date night out of watching Overboard with Michael, the actress says "Hey! hey! hey!" and covers her cheeks with her hands. "I'm totally blushing!" she squeals before Derbez swoops into save the day.

"I don't know," he teased, "for some reason she looks better than me in the movie. I don't know why! She looks beautiful."