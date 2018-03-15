Anna Faris Can't Stop Blushing Over ''Date Nights'' With Boyfriend Michael Barrett

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 6:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We see those rosy cheeks, Anna Faris!

While promoting her upcoming flick Overboard with co-star Eugenio Derbez, E!'s Zuri Hall had to get the low-down on her relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett. (The two were first linked last October following her summertime split from Chris Pratt.) 

When asked if Anna could see herself making a date night out of watching Overboard with Michael, the actress says "Hey! hey! hey!" and covers her cheeks with her hands. "I'm totally blushing!" she squeals before Derbez swoops into save the day. 

"I don't know," he teased, "for some reason she looks better than me in the movie. I don't know why! She looks beautiful." 

Photos

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt on Marriage and Family

Anna Faris, Jack Pratt

Instagram

Anna also shared an adorable update on her 5-year-old son Jack Pratt, and why she thinks he's getting to the age where he's too cool for mom!

"I think I always embarrass my son… Six months ago we would do this little game where I would say, ‘I love you to the moon and back' and he would say ‘I love you to Jupiter and back' and I would say ‘I love you to Uranus and back!'" Faris explained. 

She continued, "Recently he's stopped doing that. I found myself doing that in public to him and I could tell that he was getting embarrassed. He's like, ‘Mom, chill!'" 

Aww! Check out more from Anna and Eugenio in the video above. 

Catch Overboard when it hits theaters May 4. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anna Faris , Interviews , Couples , Celeb Kids , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Cole DeBoer

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Tells of First Loves and Someone's (Finally) Engaged

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Pack on the PDA During $25,000 Spanish Getaway

Anna Sophia Berglund, Charlie O'Connell

The Bachelor’s Charlie O’Connell Engaged to Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 Crowns a Winner

Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Inauguration

Donald Trump Jr.'s Road to Divorce: Inside the Breakdown of His Marriage to Vanessa Trump

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Just Like the Cabs, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.