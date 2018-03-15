Donald Trump Jr.'s Road to Divorce: Inside the Breakdown of His Marriage to Vanessa Trump

In the end, this simply might not have been what Vanessa Trump signed up for.

After a decade of enjoying a relatively stable position amid the New York glitterati followed by almost three years of Twilight Zone-level attention paid to her husband's family, she has filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement Thursday. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

As any celebrity couple knows, being in the spotlight comes with a price. All that attention, photographers trying to document every date night and, inevitably, rumors that you're either having babies or breaking up can take their toll. It's hard to deal with and most couples—even the ones who knew what they were getting into—bend at some point. And plenty of them break. Especially if one of them wakes up one morning and doesn't recognize her surroundings.

For years on TV, Don Jr. seemed agreeable enough, even fairly charming, as one of his dad's advisors on The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice. It was only after Donald Trump ran for president that his namesake's pricklier side emerged, Don Jr. turning into the guy who'd wade even further into the Twitter fire than his father, much to the mingled amusement and ire of his critics and the delight of his fans.