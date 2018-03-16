Blake Lively Perfects the LBD and More Best Dressed Stars

Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Even though it's still winter, stars were shining bright this week.
Celebs like Blake Lively and Eiza González sparkled like diamonds at Lorraine Schwartz's launch of The Eye Bangle, while celebs like Alicia Vikander and Krysten Ritter stood proud as the badass leading ladies of their projects, Tomb Raider and Marvel's Jessica Jones respectively, on the red carpet. Then, there was Storm Reid, the 14-year-old star of A Wrinkle in Time, who has been demonstrating her budding fashion sense on her press tour.
Between movies premieres and beauty launches, there was a lot going in the celeb world, and a lot to dress for.
Of course, there were some stars that shined brighter than the rest. Check out the best dressed below!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alicia Vikander
The Tomb Raider actress shows a softer side in an off-shoulder, bronze brocade gown and statement earrings. Outside of a premiere of her action film, her plum-toned lipstick and soft waves also shows that this star has made sides.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Storm Reid
This A Wrinkle in Time star channels her inner princess with a hot pink satin dress and pink strappy sandals. Instead of a tiara, however, she opts for an attention-grabbing pin and it's amazing.
Meghan Markle
We're not sure what the best part of Prince Harry's fiancé's ensemble. Is it the white coat, beret or navy blue pumps?
Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Blake Lively
Let the actress' outfit prove that a simple black dress will always be in style.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz
Eiza Gonzalez
The Baby Driver actress is bringing in spring with a maxi Johanna Ortiz dress that features a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Krysten Ritter
The Jessica Jones star even looks badass when she's dressed up. The star stunned at the Marvel premiere of her second season as the superhero in a metallic cold-shoulder gown.
Victoria Justice
The star shines bright in a wide-leg palazzo jumpsuit with a leopard-print coat.