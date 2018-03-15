School of Rock Star Brian Falduto Reflects on Pressure of Being a ''Young Gay Figurehead''

This former child star is accepting his past, present and future.

You'll remember Brian Falduto from 2003's School of Rock—does "you're tacky and I hate you" ring a bell? And in a new essay for Advocate magazine, Fadulto describes his experience breaking away from the role that shaped his entire life, and why he's finally accepting it.

"As aware as I am that I likely wouldn't make a list of D-list celebrities," Falduto wrote, "it is interesting to note the impact that a role in just one movie has had on my coming of age. Nearly 15 years later, I am still the 'gay kid from School of Rock,' but for the first time ever, I'm OK with it."

Brian said he was "labeled gay" by his Catholic school peers, despite not publicly disclosing his sexuality. He recalled, "No one in my life was taking the time to stop and tell me that it was OK to just be me. I was always expected to fit in even though I was most known for standing out."