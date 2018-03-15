St. Patrick's Day Is Upon Us–Here's How to Wear Green Without Embarrassing Yourself

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 3:58 PM
St. Patrick's Day is one of those days that doesn't really feel like a holiday, but somehow always goes down in a big way.
Maybe you don't plan on going on a city-wide pub crawl, but this year (like every year) you somehow got dragged into it. Even if you're just going to a chill dinner, you feel out of place not wearing some form of green on the day (#amirite).
Now if you want to wear loud clover printed patterns, we're not going to stop you. But, if you ask us, why bother when there are plenty of It-girl approved items that you'll be more than happy to stock your closet with?
BUY IT: Cotton Citizen The Tokyo Mini Dress, $155
BUY IT: Raye Raven Heel, $90
BUY IT: Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $40
BUY IT: Cami NYC The Charlie Cami, $160
BUY IT: NCLA What's Your Sign? Pisces Lacquer, $18
BUY IT: Urbanears Plattan ADV Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, $100
BUY IT: Majorelle Darling Dress, $198
BUY IT: Raye Enzo Boot, $101
BUY IT: Stylestalker Rory Jumpsuit, $229
BUY IT: 525 America V-Neck Pullover, $58
BUY IT: Raye Berry Slide, $148
BUY IT: NBD Apple Martini Dress, $198
BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Tailored Track Trousers, $118
BUY IT: Raye Zahara Boot, $198
BUY IT: Smythe Cropped Kick Pant, $495
BUY IT: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $120
BUY IT: Topshop Raven Crossbody Bag, $38
BUY IT: Free People Royale Pointy Toe Flat, $198
BUY IT: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $22
BUY IT: Fleur du Mal Skirt With High Slit, $465
BUY IT: Opening Ceremony La Cienega Glitter Sneakers, $195
BUY IT: Adam Selman Slit Slip Dress, $595
No leprechaun pinches for you!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
