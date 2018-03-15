Vanessa Trump Files For Divorce From Donald Trump Jr. After 12 Years of Marriage

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump have split after 12 years of marriage.

According to multiple outlets, Vanessa filed for divorce on Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court. She reportedly she filed for an uncontested proceeding, which indicates a custody battle will not take place.

A representative from the White House and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment.

Donald and Vanessa share five children together, Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

The 40-year-old businessman wed Vanessa, a New York City native whose acting credits include Something's Gotta Give, in November 2005 at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. President Donald Trump reportedly played matchmaker for the pair, having introduced his eldest son to the former model at a fashion show in 2003.