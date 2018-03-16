EXCLUSIVE!

Channing Tatum and Kristen Bell Among Celebs to Appear at 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

Are you ready to see celebs get slimed?

Channing Tatum and Kristen Bell may be on the list of stars who will get painted in green at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards. They have been confirmed to make appearances during the annual ceremony, E! News has learned exclusively. ZendayaThe Flash star Grant GustinNick Cannon and Storm Reid, star of Disney's new movie A Wrinkle in Time, will also appear on the show.

Zendaya is nominated for Favorite TV Actress and Favorite Movie Actress. Gustin is nominated for Favorite TV Actor.

Other nominees include actors such as Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson and Gal Gadot, groups such as Fifth Harmony and Maroon 5, singers such as Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Cardi B and Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown.

Voting is now open on the award show's website.

Photos

Kids' Choice Awards: The Best Slimes!

John Cena will return as host of the Kids' Choice Awards.

The ceremony will air live on March 24 from The Forum in Inglewood, CA.

