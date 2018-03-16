Why a Movie Like Love, Simon Is Long Overdue

"For the most part, my life is totally normal."

With those nine words, high school teen Simon introduces the audience to his silver screen world in the trailer for Love, Simon—a world where he's guzzling iced coffee with his pals, drunkenly sneaking into his house by curfew and generally navigating the early adult years of his life. However, it's not long before he gets to the crux of the film's storyline. "I'm just like you, except I have one huge-ass secret—nobody knows I'm gay."

In that moment, the film paves the way for a coming-of-age story the world has not yet been able to see at this magnitude. After all, it's the first romantic comedy focused on a gay teen produced by a major studio.

"I walked into my first meeting to get the job and I said, 'Are you really making this? There hasn't been a film about a gay teen protagonist by one of the major studios of your size,'" director Greg Berlanti recalled to NewNowNext. "They said, 'We're absolutely making it, no matter whom you cast in the part.'"