The Differences Standing Between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 2:25 PM
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are keeping the lines of communication open, E! News has learned, after learning that the two are taking some time apart.
The two rekindled their romance last fall, three years after their much-publicized breakup that had followed an on and off three-year relationship. Multiple sources told E! News last week that they have been spending time away from each other.
"They are still in contact and talking," another source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. "They have cooled off on being together all the time and making it a big serious thing.:
"They had several disagreements on their lifestyle and how to handle their relationship in the public eye," the source said. "She really wants to keep things low key and out of the spotlight. Selena has been spending time with her family and her girlfriends. She is still going to church and keeping the lines open with Justin though. This is a more reset and a step back to reevaluate what's going on and what direction they want to go in."
Splash News
Earlier this month, Bieber celebrated his 24th birthday with friends and Gomez was not spotted.
"She's on a break with Justin partly because of family pressure but also because of some issues surrounding his birthday," another source told E! News earlier this week. "She wanted to have a quiet birthday celebration with Justin and he wanted to go big and involve all of his church friends."
The source told E! News that the pair is "still in contact" and this break is "likely not the end."
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aren't Headed Down the Aisle Anytime Soon: "I'm Not Forcing Anything Right Now"
Watch Kim Kardashian Fix Wild Headlines Involving Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!