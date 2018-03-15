Malika Haqq Dishes on Celebrity Big Brother, Dating and More

Was there anything you really missed from the outside world in your time in there?

I really missed my phone and not because I was dying to get on social media or shop online. I was really dying to facetime my niece and nephews. Not seeing them and not talking to them, that was really, really hard for me. When I can't see the kids, that's my connection to them.

It cuts off your comforts. I really needed my phone.

Is there anything you didn't miss from the outside world?

Ehm, that's a good question. Nothing anyone has ever asked me. I really am quite a control freak and there were times where I really appreciated not having to be in control. There were times I liked not being in control. And then there were times I really needed my control.

For specific things, you realize that you treat yourself a certain way and then I also realized that I put certain pressures on myself in life. So, I definitely learned about myself, that I could let go of control and that was okay.

Is there anything you'd do differently second time around?

There will not be a second time around. But just for the sake of s--ts and giggles, I definitely would bring warmer clothing.

Just being cold and walking around with a blanket the whole time is just not hot. I probably would have gotten dressed up a bit more and actually put on makeup. And the craziest thing is they give you water on tap that comes out of the sink. I can't drink water out of the sink. I need bottled water. If I had known it was water out of the tap, then I wouldn't have come.

There was water. The only problem was they would only give you a certain amount of water. They exchanged like for like. So if someone didn't bring the water bottle back, that meant you lost another bottle. I drink 40-60 ounces of water a day.

I felt that was another reason why I was getting sick. I was like, I'm not fighting with people to bring water. They want you to take it out on your housemates.

I'm not gonna take anything out on anybody else, I'm gonna take this out on you, Big Brother. And I did. Every time!

How hard was it being away from social media?

It's hard because I get a lot of my news from Twitter. I felt like I had no idea what was going on in the world. There could have been a natural disaster and because I can't even look on social media, I don't even know what's going on. And even the good things. I didn't get to see pictures of my friends or watched my family. My sister always does insta stories of her entire day, it's like her full-time job. I just missed that.