Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Is Getting Out of Jail Early

Thu., Mar. 15, 2018

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller won't be behind bars for long. 

While the Dance Moms star was scheduled to be released June 21, she's now set to leave May 25.

The 52-year-old reality star was sentenced to one year in prison in May 2017. She began her sentence at FCI Victorville prison in July of that year.

The dance instructor was indicted in 2015 for bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets.

Miller gave fans a peek of her life behind bars in January when she shared a photo to Instagram.

"Sometimes in life you make mistakes," she wrote at the time. "I trusted the wrong people and didn't pay any attention to things I should of. I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace."

She also addressed rumors of an early release at the time and claimed she was "feeling hopeful."

While in prison, Miller passed a real estate class and got a personal finance class diploma. "Feeling extremely positive!" she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her certificate back in December.

Still, Miller's life wasn't easy this past year. 

"I'm surviving because the fire inside me burns brighter than the fire around me," Miller wrote on Instagram in February.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Miller, but the dance instructor suggested a return to TV could be possible.

"Someone's already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We're ready with cameras. We're ready to go," Miller told E! News' Jason Kennedy in May 2017. "I think I'll be ready to go. If worse comes to worse, I'm a good teacher. I'm good at what I do. I have an eye for detail. I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional."

