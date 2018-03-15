Best New Beauty Products to Obsess Over This Spring 2018

For instance, Olivia Wilde was all smiles at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this year—thanks to makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis , who used a new Tom Ford highlight-blush combo, her defined cheekbones were front and center. Are you looking for a full-coverage concealer that actually lasts and doesn't cake? Try the just-released EX1 Cosmetics option Margot Robbie wore to the BAFTAs or Hailey Baldwin wore to the BRIT Awards this year.

Question is: Which ones are worth your time? Luckily, we rounded up the best of the best, ranging from as-seen-on-the-red-carpet releases to super-cool products that will work just as well at your local music festival as it does to the office.

With a new season comes a crop of new beauty products to try!

To see all the new beauty products your should try this spring, keep scrolling!

Not all these brand-new products are celeb-tested—some aren't even available for purchase quite yet. But all are worth a try, or at the very least, getting excited for.





Tom Ford We're calling this dual-ended highlight-blush stick the hero product from Tom Ford's latest launches—not because it's already been worn by celebs like Olivia Wilde at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party or that the formula is creamy and gives off a nice dewiness, but because it's the perfect on-the-go product. It applies just as well with your fingers as it does with a sponge—without disrupting the makeup you have on already. Shade and Illuminate Glow Stick, $55





EX1 Cosmetics If it's good enough for Margot Robbie and Hailey Baldwin, it's worth a try! This just-launched, full-coverage concealer can stack up to intense camera lighting, red carpet sweat or where ever your day may take you. It's highly pigmented but won't cake, as the formula is super creamy. Our only gripe? The bottle is too small. Delete Fluid Liquid Concealer, $17





The Mane Choice The new launch is made specifically for curl type 4, which is curly-kinky. Hair isn't one-size fits all, so it's great to see brands starting to break out products by hair type, so everyone gets exactly what they need. Manageability & Softening Remedy Leave-In Spray, $13.99

Sisley Paris This is the coolest liner you'll meet this season. This March, the beauty brand has launched all-day, waterproof liner pigments that are suppose to smudge...and sparkle. The rich colors glide on smooth with a hint a of shimmer. Should you choose to blend it out for a more diffused shadow look, just swipe your finger across the pigment and watch the sparkles intensify! Make it as subtle or dramatic as you want. Honestly, we hear music festival makeup calling. Phyto-Khol Star, $55





Sally Hansen Out this month comes a capsule collection from Sally Hansen Global Color Ambassador Madeline Poole. The six-color range was inspired by '90s nostalgia, so you know it will sell well. More than that, the colors are bright and fun, which is perfect for spring. Our favorite hue? A slime-green polish that will look amazing next to a spicy margarita. Sally Hansen x Madeline Poole Slime Scene, $8

Proenza Schouler The brand premieres its first fragrance, using the scents of living cactus flower and creamy orris accord. Sounds like a must-have, or bare minimum, must-smell. Arizona Eau de Parfum, $100





Fresh From the brand's best-selling Black Tea collection comes a silky, hydrating toner you need to incorporate into you daily routine, stat! Not into drinking kombucha? Put it on your skin, which will help protect it against free-radical damage and pollution. While it's available online now, it won't be available in stores until the end of the month. Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, $68





Anastasia Beverly Hills This palette for the beauty lover who doesn't want to do too much. With matte and shimmering shades, the rose, bronze and gold-tinted hues are pigmented and will pop on a range of skin tones. Soft Glam Palette, $42

Cover Fx Cover Fx makes great products for oily, combination skin (try: the Perfect Setting Powder), so we're excited for the foundation. Power Play Foundation, $44





Essie Spring is all about fun, bold colors. This season, channel those vibes into polish that will make a statement. At the Helm, $9





Peter Thomas Roth Let us throw some numbers your way: 20 percent vitamin C, 3 percent vitamin E and 2 percent Ferulic Acid. If that doesn't mean anything to you, try this: This safe serum is 50 times more powerful than traditional vitamin C—the stuff of brightening and skin-evening magic. Potent-C Power Serum, $95

TXTR. By Cantu Cantu is a drugstore brand that has built a following of women with curly hair. Now, they have a new line that is made specifically for textured hair! Curls + Waves Defining Gel, $9.99





Urban Decay Just when you thought you didn't need another Urban Decay palette, the brand comes out with gorgeous, complementary, rose-tinged pigments in eye shadows, highlight and blush (in one set!). The colors are muted for a mature sultry feel but still feminine and edgy. Backtalk Palette, $46





Commodity The brand is launching three new scents that range from fruity to woodsy, so there's a good chance that you'll like at least one. Nectar, $105

David Mallett No, it's not actual blush spray (but wouldn't that be a cool concept?). This April release hydrates and protects colored hair from UV rays and other environmental damage. Treat your hair like your skin—protect it! Blush Spray Hydratant, $28





Kiehl's Can't get behind slippery sheet masks? Try hydrogel hydrators that actually adhere to your face while infusing it with the right moisturizing ingredients. We're especially loving the cold fusion of Amazonian oils from Kiehl's. You'll feel like you just got a relaxing facial at an eco-friendly spa in the middle of the rain forest after treating yourself with the plant-derived ingredients in these two-part masks. Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask, $32

