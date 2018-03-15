Inside Sharon Stone's Luxurious Family Home

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 11:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sharon Stone, House

Tierney Gearon for Architectural Digest

Sharon Stone took fans on a tour of her home in the April issue of Architectural Digest.

The 60-year-old actress lives in a home that resembles a French ch​âteau and is filled with glamorous finishes. Her living room features a stunning fireplace, grand piano and dazzling chandelier. There are also Minotti sofas, stunning hardwood floors and giant arched windows and doors to let in the sunlight from her gorgeous backyard.

Speaking of which, her yard is adorned with trees, flower pots and vines crawling up the side of the house. It also includes a luxurious sitting area, which contains a glamorous couch and another chandelier. In a photo included in the magazine, Stone can be seen standing on her balcony—a perfect spot for watching her three sons Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and Quinn, 11, play.

Photos

Inside This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson's Home

Sharon Stone, House

Tierney Gearon for Architectural Digest

Moving into the bedroom, Stone's sanctuary includes classic furniture pieces, including a lux Gina Berschneider sofa.

 

Sharon Stone, House

Tierney Gearon for Architectural Digest

According to Architectural Digest, Stone purchased the home 25 years ago after starring in the 1992 film Basic Instinct with Michael Douglas. Stone had been living in a home without much security before and a few stalker scares led her to move.

"All of a sudden, there were crazy stalkers trying to get into my house. The police were there all the time, until they finally had enough," she says. "They told me to pack a suitcase because they were taking me to a hotel. I had to find a new home that had proper gates." 

Even though the house was still under construction when she bought it, Stone knew she could fix it up to be her dream home.

"I worked with a ch​âteau restorer to give the place texture and a sense of history," she tells the magazine. "We installed an antique-tile floor from Agra in the powder room off the foyer and brought in the dining-room floor from a château in Switzerland. I also put in the moldings, mantels, and other architectural details that are so essential to the integrity of the space."

Sharon Stone, House

Architectural Digest

And while some people dread a renovation, Stone is used to addressing unforeseen circumstances.

"Renovating a home takes you on a weird journey," she says. "Unexpected things happen along the way, and you adapt."

Visit ArchitecturalDigest.com to read more of Stone's interview and see more photos of her home. The issue goes on sale Mar. 24.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Sharon Stone
Latest News
Rihanna

Rihanna and Chris Brown Criticize Snapchat Over Controversial Ad

Olivia Wilde

Best New Beauty Products to Obsess Over This Spring 2018

ESC: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett

Is Sandra Bullock's "Penis Facial" the Next It Spa Treatment?

Anderson Cooper, Benjamin Maisani

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani Break Up

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Hong Kong Disneyland, Instagram

Investigating Celebrity Parenting Trends: From Placenta Pills and Banking Cord Blood to Babywearing and Clapping Back

Jessica Capshaw, Grey's Anatomy

What Should Jessica Capshaw Do Next After Grey's Anatomy?

Camila Cabello, LAX

Camila Cabello Jokes About Her Airport Security Photo Shoot

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.