Investigating Celebrity Parenting Trends: From Placenta Pills and Banking Cord Blood to Babywearing and Clapping Back

Having children is one of life's great equalizers. Famous parents may be able to spend more on decorating the nursery, but at the end of the day Beyoncé just wants what's best for her babies, and the Kardashians hope their kids are happy and healthy. And don't all moms and dads want the same thing for their little ones?

The difference here is that when someone like Chrissy Teigen claps back at a mommy-shamer, it makes national news. And when Khloe Kardashian says she plans to eat her placenta, just like Kim Kardashian did, other moms-to-be may be intrigued enough to look into the encapsulation process for themselves.

Of course in all cases it's important for people to do their own research and consult with their personal doctors about what's best for them and their children. But we couldn't help but be curious about a lot of these things we hear celebrities talking about these days, so we checked with medical and parenting experts to get the low-down on the usefulness of some of these parenting trends.

Meanwhile, this information is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. But let's get right down to it and start with eating placenta...