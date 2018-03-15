What Should Jessica Capshaw Do Next After Grey's Anatomy?

One down, one to go.

Grey's Anatomy fans were left stunned last week when it was revealed that both Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew were being let go from the long-running ABC drama following the conclusion of the current 14th season. The decision to write out fan-favorite characters Arizona Robbins and April Kepner hasn't exactly sat well with a vocal contingent of the show's devoted fan base, prompting both showrunner Krista Vernoff and leading lady Ellen Pompeo to defend the reasoning behind ridding the series of the them.

While fans have been campaigning for the pair to be reinstated in their outgoing roles, at least one of the two hasn't wasted any time finding work. Less than a week after news broke, E! News confirmed that Drew had already found her next potential gig, landing one of the starring roles in CBS' potential reboot of Cagney and Lacey. Should the pilot move to series, she'll be back on TV in a big way within the year. But what about Capshaw?