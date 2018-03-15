Prince Harry Reveals Secret Veteran Visit With Meghan Markle: Some Stories "Shocked Us to Our Core"

The couple that secretly serves the public together, stays together.

Such seems to be the mantra for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the soon-to-be royal wife and husband who have captivated both Britain and America with their high-profile romance. However, as royal enthusiasts well remember, there was a time when they managed to keep their budding relationship a secret. In fact, it was until late October 2016 that the media caught wind of their summer romance. Needless to say, they've figured out how to keep some things to themselves until they feel like sharing.

That was the case on Thursday when the engaged royal spoke at the Veterans' Mental Health Conference in London. simultaneously revealing that he and the Suits alum had paid a previously unknown visit to Colchester Garrison army base in Essex "a few weeks ago."

"Some of the stories Meghan and I heard when we visited Colchester Garrison a few weeks ago shocked us to our core," he said as he discussed the struggles veterans silently face after serving. "But despite meeting these people and others who are in the darkest of places, I am continually surrounded and inspired by amazingly positive outcomes."