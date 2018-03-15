Gigi Hadid Surfaces in New York After Breakup—But Her Eyes Stay on Zayn Malik in Miami

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malikhave broken up, but her eyes continue to stay on him—literally.

The 22-year-old supermodel was spotted leaving her apartment in New York on Thursday while the 25-year-old singer was photographed shirtless in Miami. His tattoo of Hadid's eyes stared back at the lens.

Hadid looked chic in a red turtleneck sweater, light jacket and tartan pants. She also wore sunglasses and tucked her hair into a topknot bun. Malik wore a laidback pair of red shorts and a brown belt. He documented his stay in Miami earlier this week on Instagram. On Mar. 11, he shared a selfie of him lounging in the sun and captioned it "Sun is shining, the weather is good." Then, on Mar. 13, Malik shared another selfie and wrote "When life throws you lemons, catch em so they don't hit you in the f--king face," which some fans interpreted as signs of trouble in paradise.