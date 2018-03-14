Elizabeth Hurley's 21-Year-Old Nephew Photographed for First Time Since Stabbing

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 7:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Elizabeth Hurley, Miles Hurley

David M. Benett/Getty Images for DSQUARED2

He's looking good!

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew Miles Hurley has been photographed for the first time since being stabbed in a violent road rage incident, which took place in London last Thursday.

In the photo, posted by friend @bazyfish, the 21-year-old is photographed in a robe and next to a rapper known as Romz, who is believed to be the other stabbing victim.  

The photo is captioned, "MY SURVIVORS. Grateful."

Eagle-eye fans will note that there's a newspaper in the photo, which mentions Miles' attack in the headline.

E! News previously reported that Miles was attacked at Nine Elms, South West London on March 8.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed to E! News that an ambulance arrived at the scene and discovered two 21-year-old men with stab wounds. They said they got in a minor car crash with another vehicle, then got into an argument with its occupants, and then drove off and parked. The other vehicle followed them and its occupants, a group of men, got out and assaulted the victims before driving off.

Read

Elizabeth Hurley's 21-Year-Old Nephew Stabbed Multiple Times in London

Two days after the attack, the 52-year-old Royals star tweeted, "My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night."

The distraught aunt continued, "The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."

Police also told E! News that they are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

Elizabeth is close with her younger nephew who has already found huge success in the modeling industry.

Miles has modeled for designers like Roberto Cavalli, Salvatore Ferragamo, Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.

"I'm really close to my aunt and she's very supportive of everything I do" he told The Telegraphin 2013. "The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody."

We hope you heal quickly, Miles!

The investigation into the stabbing continues.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Elizabeth Hurley , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chrissy Metz, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Chrissy Metz Finds Closure After Her Friend's Alleged Murder & Iggy Azalea Gets Insight on Her Love Life on Hollywood Medium

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Ciara, Russell Wilson

Meet Ciara and Russell Wilson's Adorable Addition to Their Family

Ashley Iaconetti, Kevin Wendt

The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti Reveals the ''Harsh'' Reason She and Kevin Wendt Split

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Personal Life in "Vogue"

Benjamin Glaze, Katy Perry, American Idol

American Idol Contestant Says Katy Perry Did Not Sexually Harass Him

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Truth or Trash: Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Ready to Get Married?! Has a Younger Actor Caught Angelina Jolie's Eye?!

Selena Gomez Only Follows 12 People After Instagram Purge

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.