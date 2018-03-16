Kyle West Fears His True Self May Be "Exposed" When He Steps Behind the Camera on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Everything is on the line...

On this week's episode of The Arrangement, Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) are getting ready to begin filming Technicolor Highway, which is Megan's first starring role and Kyle's directorial debut. To say the pressure is high would be a huge understatement.

"When DeAnn (Lexa Doig) said you let your s--t get in the way, what did she mean?" Megan asks Kyle during a lunch date by the ocean. "She thinks I'm jealous about Logan or anybody else up for the part," Kyle tells her without revealing too much. 

"Sounds simplistic," she tells him. Megan knows there is more to this than he's letting on. "Except for when I met Lisbeth (Ashley Hinshaw) on set I was single and she was dating the director," he reveals to Megan. It's starting to feel like all roads lead back to Lisbeth. 

Watch

The Arrangement 201 Fashion Recap

"You're afraid the same thing is going to happen with me and Logan?" Megan asks. "That's DeAnn's theory," Kyle tells his concerned fiancée. It's not just about that. Kyle has some demons in his past he's afraid may be uncovered by his new vulnerable role. 

"You know, I've been pretending to be other people for a long time. But when I direct, I'm not going to be able to hide behind an image anymore," he cautions her. "The way I think, the way I see the world, It's all going to be exposed." 

Watch the clip above to see it all go down! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello Feels Like She's on "Cloud 9" Since Dating Matthew Hussey

Donatella Versace

Versace Bids Farewell to Fur: "I Don’t Want to Kill Animals to Make Fashion"

Clarissa Explains It All, Melissa Joan Hart

Clarissa Explains It All Revival With Melissa Joan Hart Taking Shape at Nickelodeon

The Bachelor, Becca Kufrin, Chris Harrison

The Bachelorette Begins: Behind the Scenes of Becca Kufrin's Foray Into Handing Out Roses

Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong

Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Teases Global Destruction, New Alliances and Thanos' Rise to Power

Tamar Braxton, T.D. Jakes

Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Head: "I'm Over Feeling Captive to a Wig"

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Perfects the LBD and More Best Dressed Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.