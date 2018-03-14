Truth or Trash: Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Ready to Get Married?! Has a Younger Actor Caught Angelina Jolie's Eye?!

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 5:17 PM

We're on rumor patrol! 

E! News is sorting through all the trash and finding out what's the truth behind some of the craziest current celebrity rumors. Like, for instance, could Taylor Swift be headed down the aisle with Joe Alwyn soon? We can't confirm this rumor is true, but sources do tell E! that the two are very serious

Could Angelina Jolie be interested in a younger actor who looks a lot like Brad Pitt? While there has been some speculation that Garrett Hedlund has been showing interest in the actress, we're going to call this rumor straight trash. What other celeb couple is rumored to be going through some marriage troubles? 

Jennifer Aniston's Post Breakup Vacay Plans

Watch the clip above to get all the latest details! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

