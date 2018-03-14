Kim Zolciak-Biermann Sounds the Alarms on Alleged Car Burglar: "You Are a Dumb F--k!"

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is one angry mama today.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star issued a very public message after an alleged burglar reportedly broke into daughter Brielle Biermann's car.

E! News can confirm that Kim called the Milton, GA police department Wednesday morning to report a car burglary, according to the watch commander at the station.

According to TMZ, someone allegedly got into the 21-year-old's ride and made off with her purse and wallet.