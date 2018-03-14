Ciara Predicts Her Baby Girl Sienna Will Have a ''Tomboy'' Side, Plus More Adorable Updates!

Wed., Mar. 14, 2018

Ciarais loving the mommy life! 

E! News sat down with the R&B singer and new ambassador for Pandora Jewelry's "Shine" collection to talk life at home with her children, 3-year-old Future Wilburn and almost 1-year-old Sienna Wilson

Ciara described raising her and husband Russell Wilson's baby girl as "so fun" but "different" because she's "had a boy for so long." The 32-year-old recalled asking herself, "Is she going to be a tomboy like me? I don't want to force her to be tomboy like me!"

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

She added with a smile, "I think it's inevitable for her to have a little bit of tomboy in her from Future, Russ and me. She's going to have some of that edge to her." 

Ciara gave birth to to her daughter in April 2017, who just recently made her big debut in a glamorous photo alongside her famous mama. 

And as for Future? Ciara told us he's becoming quite the fashionista! (Not to mention a budding model...) 

"He has a vision" for his wardrobe, Ciara gushed, adding, "It is the most entertaining thing! Sometimes we have to bargain to not wear a pant he wants to wear that does not look right. I'm like, ‘Future, we can not go out here in these streets looking like this. This is not going to be the look!" 

Looking toward the future, Ciara is gearing up to drop a seventh studio album, her first in three years after 2015's Jackie

"Two months before I gave birth to [Sienna] I started making the record," she revealed. "I'm not gonna rush the process but I'm super excited. I'm really thrilled to put the music out for my fans when it's time."

For more on Ciara's new album, press play on the videos above and check out Pandora Jewelry's latest collection, out today! 

