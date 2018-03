Francia Raisa Says She and Selena Gomez ''Went Through a Depression'' After Kidney Transplant

Last year, Francia Raisa made a decision not everyone would make: to give her kidney to her best friend, popstar Selena Gomez." But what the actress didn't know when she made that life-changing decision was how tough the recovery road would be for both...

In a new and candid video for Self's Body Stories, the Grown-ish star said, "It's not a secret. Last year, I had a surgery with one of my best friends, Selena Gomez. I gave my kidney to her."

And while the decision has garnered the star a lot of positive press, good vibes and pretty much brownie points for life, the 29-year-old actress said the recovery process post-surgery was "hard"—a lot harder than she thought it would be when she agreed to get tested to see if she was a match.

In the video, Francia also explains that she mostly felt "at peace" with the big decision to go under the knife to help her pal in need, the star says that she did panic at one very specific moment and that was when the "Come and Get It" singer FaceTimed her to let her know she was in fact a match (a fact that the actress hadn't been aware of until that moment).

"When I found out I was a match, it wasn't the way I expected," confessed the actress. "I had a way I wanted to tell her when I made the decision. I knew I was going to have it. I just needed to have that time. It's a big thing."

But sometimes life happens when you are planning for it...