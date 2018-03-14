Francia Raisa Says She and Selena Gomez ''Went Through a Depression'' After Kidney Transplant

After receiving that phone call, Francia said that she called her social worker who had some tough words for the former Secret Life of the American Teenager star.

In the video, Francia explains she was told at the time, "It's going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she's going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she's getting something she needs and you are losing something you don't need to lose. It's going to be hard."

Francia then says to the camera, "And it was very hard."

The star confessed, "Selena and I both went through a depression."

In the interview, Francia then discusses the intense process of what her body had to go through after the transplant and the "C-section scar" (as she calls it) that remains.

In the chat, Francia reveals the surgery scar to the camera and says, "Your scars don't define you. It's a part of your story. It's a part of the story that makes you special and you different."