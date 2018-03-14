EXCLUSIVE!

Josh Duhamel Calls Co-Star Jennifer Garner an "Incredible Woman"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner appeared to have bonded over their real-life roles as parents as they filmed their roles as a mom and dad in Love, Simon.

The actor talked about their time working together in an interview with E! News' Zuri Hall at the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"Her kids weren't on set, neither were mine. We were only there for I think, a week and a half, two weeks, working, but I went to Jen a couple times asking advice on certain things and she's an incredible woman, she really is," Duhamel said. "She's very, very smart. She's a lot funnier than I think people realize."

Duhamel and ex Fergie are parents to a 4-year-old son, Axl, who is two years younger than Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck's youngest of their three children, son Samuel.

During the interview, Duhamel also talked about how he reacts to romance rumors that inevitably pop up about him and his co-stars, including Garner.

"It does truly amaze me what some of the things that are printed," he said. "It's like, how is that even legal? I try not to comment on it. It is what it is and it's part of the business. We're in the circus and that's part of being in the circus."

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Looks

Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner

Shutterstock

In Love, Simon, Duhamel and Garner play the parents of a gay teenage son named Simon, played by Nick Robinson. Simon has kept his sexuality secret, even from his family. Meanwhile, he has fallen in love with a fellow, anonymous closeted classmate after exchanging emails with them. Then a blackmailer finds the emails and threatens to publish them, prompting Simon to face a dilemma about whether to reveal his secret to the world.

Love, Simon is set for release on Friday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Josh Duhamel , Jennifer Garner , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashley Iaconetti, Kevin Wendt

The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti Reveals the ''Harsh'' Reason She and Kevin Wendt Split

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Personal Life in "Vogue"

Benjamin Glaze, Katy Perry, American Idol

American Idol Contestant Says Katy Perry Did Not Sexually Harass Him

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Truth or Trash: Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Ready to Get Married?! Has a Younger Actor Caught Angelina Jolie's Eye?!

Selena Gomez Only Follows 12 People After Instagram Purge

Ciara, Sienna

Ciara Predicts Her Baby Girl Sienna Will Have a ''Tomboy'' Side, Plus More Adorable Updates!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Special Bond Revealed

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.