Josh Duhamel Calls Co-Star Jennifer Garner an "Incredible Woman"

Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner appeared to have bonded over their real-life roles as parents as they filmed their roles as a mom and dad in Love, Simon.

The actor talked about their time working together in an interview with E! News' Zuri Hall at the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"Her kids weren't on set, neither were mine. We were only there for I think, a week and a half, two weeks, working, but I went to Jen a couple times asking advice on certain things and she's an incredible woman, she really is," Duhamel said. "She's very, very smart. She's a lot funnier than I think people realize."

Duhamel and ex Fergie are parents to a 4-year-old son, Axl, who is two years younger than Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck's youngest of their three children, son Samuel.

During the interview, Duhamel also talked about how he reacts to romance rumors that inevitably pop up about him and his co-stars, including Garner.

"It does truly amaze me what some of the things that are printed," he said. "It's like, how is that even legal? I try not to comment on it. It is what it is and it's part of the business. We're in the circus and that's part of being in the circus."