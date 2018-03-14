Inside Zayn Malik's Private World: Going Solo, Becoming Single and Still Working Out His Relationship With Fame

"I hate the word 'celebrity,'" the singer, a sensitive sort who bought a house for his mum as soon as he'd made some money, told Highsnobiety in September 2016. "I think it's a dangerous road to go down, thinking of yourself as a celebrity, because then you somehow automatically think that label makes you superior to other people. Some people just want to hang around you because they know your name, so they think that means they know you, and I can see through that bulls–t a mile off."

When he gave that interview, Malik was about a year and a half removed from being part of one of the most obsessed-over pop culture entities on the planet, the boy band One Direction. He had stumbled into the group when he was barely 17 after impresario Simon Cowellput the five lads—all of whom had auditioned for the U.K.'s X Factor as solo artists—together. They proceeded to become the most successful group to ever spring from one of these reality competitions, and by 2012 Malik was dating Perrie Edwardsof Little Mix—another X Factor concoction whipped up in 2011. They got engaged in 2013.

So at 20 years old, Zayn was in both a serious relationship and a seriously in-demand group, one that was under contract for a certain number of albums and this many tour dates, plus required to show up for these meet-and-greets and maintain a certain air of tween-friendly respectability, while also not being boring. There were a lot of people—from the record company to their loved ones to their millions of fans—counting on One Direction to keep showing up in every respect.

"I think for us where just normal lads, so, we're normal teenage guys so for all this to be happening is absolutely crazy. And we're having so much fun," Harry Styles said in an interview with Voice of America's American Mosaic in May 2012. "We work so, so hard, so we play hard as well."