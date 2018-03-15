Which of The Bachelor Franchise's 6 Engaged Couples Will Get Married First?

It's officially wedding season in Bachelor Nation.

After Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Lauren Burnham at the end of The Bachelor (you know, after proposing to Becca Kufrin and calling it off), the ABC hit franchise currently has six engaged couples all sittin' pretty with a Neil Lane ring on their finger.

But does that mean we'll eventually see all six couples swap vows on TV, whether as part of one the franchise's existing shows (like Evan Bass and Carly Waddell on Bachelor in Paradise last season) or receiving their very own special.

"I would love for us to televise all these weddings," Robert Mills, the senior VP of alternative programming at ABC, told E! News. "I think it's great. I'm very optimistic they're going to get married. They all seem super happy, so it's an exciting time right now in Bachelor Nation."