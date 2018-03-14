Miss Universe 2015 Runner-Up Reunites With Steve Harvey 2 Years After Famous Flub

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 2:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2015 Miss Universe Pageant, Miss Colombia 2015, Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo, Miss Philippines 2015, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's been two years since Steve Harvey accidentally named Miss Colombia the 2015 Miss Universe winner instead of Miss Philippines. The talk-show host and runner-up reunited on Wednesday's episode of Steve and discussed how the mishap changed her life. 

While it would be easy for former contestant Ariadna Gutiérrez to hold a grudge against Harvey, the TV personality said the two actually became friends.

"Her family's really kind to me," he said. "Her father was who I really wanted to be cool with…because anybody who do this to my daughter, I'm going to being looking for their ass a long time."

In fact, the nightmare experience opened up new opportunities for Gutiérrez. The runner-up ended up appearing in the movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel and launched her own sunglasses line.

"It change my life forever," she said.

Watch the video to see the interview.

Steve Harvey Says He's ''Finally Off the Hook'' After Oscars' Best Picture Mix-Up

This isn't the first time Harvey has reflected upon the incident. He recounted the mishap shortly after it happened in a radio interview on The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

"I said the name that was on the card. When I walked off, everything was cool…and then, after that, all hell broke loose," he said at the time. "All I heard was people say, 'That's the wrong name'...and all I hear is confusion backstage."

Harvey also apologized to Gutiérrez on his TV show Steve Harvey after the famous flub.

"Because of a mistake I've made, I cast you into a spotlight, a place, that I never intended to, that I would not want happen to anybody," he told her at the time. "I just want to say how sorry I am. I really am. I'm beyond sorry for what happened that night and that it was you. At the end of the day, I hope we walk away from this with something special."  

In addition, 2015 Miss Universe winner Pia Wurtzbach defended Harvey on Steve Harvey and denounced rumors that he had missed pageant rehearsals.

 

Harvey was able to move on from the incident, too. He went on to host the 2016 Miss Universe pageant the following year.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Steve Harvey , Beauty Pageants
Latest News
Zayn Malik, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Inside Zayn Malik's Private World: Going Solo, Becoming Single and Still Working Out His Relationship With Fame

Kendall Jenner, Vogue April 2018

Kendall Jenner Asks Herself Some Hard-Hitting Existential Questions

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Braid-to-Bun Is the It Girl's Top Knot

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Newest Photo of Baby Stormi Is Her Sweetest Yet

Shailene Woodley, Adrift, Movie

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin Are Lovers Lost at Sea in Adrift Trailer

ESC: Rihanna, Instagram

What Rihanna's New Lingerie Line Could Look Like

Ross Lynch, Sabrina

Netflix's Sabrina Conjures Ross Lynch as the New Harvey Kinkle

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.