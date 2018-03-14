Kylie Jenner's Newest Photo of Baby Stormi Is Her Sweetest Yet

Snapchat
Hey, baby!
Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat on Wednesday with yet another precious photo of her 1-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Snuggled in a light pink sweater onesie, baby Stormi is shown snoozing soundly on a couch with her arms positioned above her head.
The E! reality star gave birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child on Feb. 1, and recently revealed never-before-known secrets from her pregnancy in a Twitter Q&A. Some of the biggest revelations included Kylie's 40-lb. weight gain and her newfound craving for Eggo waffles.
Jenner described the experience as "perfect" and admitted there "really was no worst part" about carrying her baby girl, but did say she missed eating sushi.
There's no doubt Kylie has enjoyed every minute of motherhood thus far, and loves seeing Stormi bond with her best friend Jordyn Woods, grandma MJ and other family members.
"i mean.. does it get any better than this?" Kylie captioned a recent Instagram photo of Kris Jenner's mom and Stormi's great-grandmother holding her.
Big sis Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the Kard-Jenner bunch to gush over the mother-daughter pair, telling Vogue magazine that she's ecstatic for Kylie's new role.
"It's not that it's more exciting than any other births in the family—it's different exciting, because she's my baby sister who I grew up with," Kendall shared. "We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloe; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It's already made us even closer."
Meanwhile, a source recently told E! News that Stormi has only improved the bond between Kylie and Travis.
"Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Having Stormi has strengthened their relationship and elevated it to a new level," our source explained, adding, "Stormi will do something new, like she just started smiling, and Kylie knows only Travis can really understand what it feels like to see your baby smile for the first time."
Kylie, we love your love for your little family!