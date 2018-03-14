Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin Are Lovers Lost at Sea in Adrift Trailer

It's Titanic meets The Perfect Storm meets Waterworld

In the new film Adrift, whose trailer was released on Wednesday, Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin play romantic couple Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp, who sail together on a yacht from Tahiti to California and get caught in what would become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in history, gravely injuring Sharp and damaging their boat. The movie's plot is inspired by a true story.

In the trailer, their yacht is seen riding down massive waves, while Woodley's character is seen rescuing Claflin's after he is thrown overboard during the storm, desperately trying to call for help, comforting and kissing her lover on board and spear-fishing to keep them alive.

Adrift marks Woodley's first film since the 2016 movie Snowden and follows her acclaimed performance in HBO's Big Little Lies, which debuted last year.

Claflin was last seen in the 2017 war drama Journey's End. The British actor is best known for roles in films such as The Hunger Games and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Adrift is set for release on June 1.

