What Rihanna's New Lingerie Line Could Look Like

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 1:18 PM

ESC: RIhanna, Lingerie

Robert Kamau/GC Images

All of your wild thoughts are coming into fruition.

Rihanna is expanding her fashion and beauty empire with a new lingerie collection. The Fenty creator has been working with TechStyle Fashion Group, which oversees Kate Hudson's Fabletics, Shoedazzle (co-founded by Kim Kardashian) and JustFab, for over a year, as reported by WWD

Based on the parent company's current portfolio, it's fair to predict that the new undergarments brand will have a subscription model, so you can expect RiRi's favorite styles every month.

It's never been easier to channel your inner bad gal.

While we don't know when the new company is set to launch, the designer has been incorporating lingerie into her style for a long time. Corsets, silky robes, negligees—this star has never feared wearing NSFW attire in real life. And, she shouldn't. It works for her.

Photos

Rihanna's Best Looks

It can work for you, too.

Before you subscribe to the rude gal's sultry style, take a look through all of the times she's worn lingerie—watch the master work.

ESC: Rihanna, Lingerie

Instagram

Don't Fight the Fire

With an epic three-toned fur coat, Riri opts for a white lace-up corset, and it's fire.

ESC: Rihanna, Lingerie

Instagram

Lady in the Sheets

This angelic white nightgown-like dress could surely be in the star's new collection.

ESC: Rihanna, Lingerie

Instagram

Good Sport

The Fenty designer warms up with a puffer coat and a very hot slip dress.

ESC: RIhanna, Lingerie

Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fenty Fierce

In honor of her runway show, the stylish star bright blue bra with royal blue clasps in the front.

ESC: RIhanna, Lingerie

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Millionaire Missus

Every diva needs this feather-accented PJ top.

ESC: Rihanna, Lingerie

Instagram

Hood(ed) Glitz

Rihanna, please recreate this crystallized bodysuit with the matching ski mask. We need it.

ESC: RIhanna, Lingerie

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Never Basic With the Basics

This green lace dress needed a solid black panty that wouldn't move or rise up. Nude would've work, too, but finding a nude panty to match her skin tone may have been hard. Maybe she'll solve that.

ESC: Rihanna, Lingerie

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Shine Bright Like a Diamond

Rihanna stuns in a silver slip dress.

ESC: RIhanna, Lingerie

NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Royal Robes

You could wear this beautiful silk robe alone as a dress, like Rihanna, or layered over a denim ensemble.

