Kelly Ripa Has the Best Clap Back at Troll Who Says Her Head Is Too Big

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Ripa, Instagram

She's a mom, a wife, an actress and a TV host, but Kelly Ripa may just have landed herself a new title: Clapback Queen.

This week a female "fan" of the Live with Kelly and Ryan show host decided to take it upon herself to call out the 47-year-old's appearance on Instagram—and Kelly wasn't having it.

On an Instagram video, which was captioned, "Kelly reads mean ig comments," @paulamaccani commented, "Her head looks to big for her tiny body."

But the TV star  wasn't about to let that remark slip by. Kelly soon clapped back, "kellyripa@paulamaccani to is spelled too FYI."

Perhaps Paula should have watched the video that she commented on? Had she watched, she would have seen the blonde gush over her deep love of trolling trolls on Instagram.

"I like trolling," Kelly says in the video. "I love trolling a troll. It is my favorite thing to do."

Hot tip for you Internet trolls, check your spelling and grammar, especially if you're going to be mean. No one cares about your witty pun or your fresh take-down when your grammar's off. You make yourself an easy target—just ask Kelly Ripa.

Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

But this isn't the only remarkable comeback Kelly's had for her online haters in the past week.

Over the weekend, Kelly couldn't help to put in a jab when commenter @samanthap143 wrote on a photo of Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos "Too bad he's short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are."

Mark wrote back, "@samanthap143 please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I am dying to know."

It's a good retort but Kelly really brought it home when she quipped, "@samantha0143 he's tall where it counts babe."

We call that one an Internet slam dunk!

Too big or too small, we think Kelly and her main man are just right...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , Mark Consuelos , Top Stories , Apple News , Instagram
Latest News
Zayn Malik, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Inside Zayn Malik's Private World: Going Solo, Becoming Single and Still Working Out His Relationship With Fame

2015 Miss Universe Pageant, Miss Colombia 2015, Steve Harvey

Miss Universe 2015 Runner-Up Reunites With Steve Harvey 2 Years After Famous Flub

Kendall Jenner, Vogue April 2018

Kendall Jenner Asks Herself Some Hard-Hitting Existential Questions

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Braid-to-Bun Is the It Girl's Top Knot

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Newest Photo of Baby Stormi Is Her Sweetest Yet

Shailene Woodley, Adrift, Movie

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin Are Lovers Lost at Sea in Adrift Trailer

ESC: Rihanna, Instagram

What Rihanna's New Lingerie Line Could Look Like

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.