Dua Lipa Cancels Tour Dates Due to Wisdom Teeth Removal

by Amanda Rothenberg | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 12:49 PM

Dua Lipa has cancelled tour dates due to an "awful pain."

The "New Rules" singer, who's been traveling with Bruno Mars for his 24K Magic World Tour since September 2017, was scheduled to perform tonight in Brisbane; however, she had to cancel last minute due to the immediate removal of her wisdom teeth. 

Lipa apologized for missing the show in a Mar. 14 tweet and shared a video of her nursing her pain. She went on to tweet, "I have been enjoying this tour so much and I'm so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully I'll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding xx."

Fans can still catch Lipa's pre-taped performance of "IDGAF" on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Dua Lipa & Paul Klein Have Reportedly Split and We're Collectively Heartbroken

It's no surprise Lipa needed a little rest considering her busy year.

On Feb. 3rd, Lipa made her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest, sharing the limelight with actress Natalie Portman. She also won several awards at the 2018 BRIT Awards, taking home trophies for British Female Solo Artist, British Breakthrough Act, and British Single of the Year for her song "New Rules."

We're wishing you a speedy recovery, Dua! 

