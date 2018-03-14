Watch Ellen DeGeneres and Sean Hayes' Feisty ''Battle of the Gays''

Ooh, burn!

Sean Hayes stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, and boy did he have some fighting words for Ellen DeGeneres. It was all in good fun, of course, as Ellen didn't hold back from taking jabs at the Will & Grace star in what she dubbed a "Battle of the Gays."

It all started when Sean addressed the daytime TV host as "Helen," before offering a backhanded compliment.

"You've been on the air for 15 years," he told Ellen, before adding, "Well, I'm not going to read your resume. You've been so kind to have me on so many times and you've always been so supportive and such an inspiration."

DeGeneres return the kind words, but also teased, "I didn't have to compliment you back. I could've just taken it."