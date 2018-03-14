Taylor Swift Hires Her Second Gay Porn Star for a Music Video

You may not have recognized this Kevin Falk with all of his clothing on, but the well known porn star, was in fact featured in a recent music video.

Billboard first noticed that the Randy Blue actor was hired to play one of Taylor Swift's bodyguards in her most recent music video for "Delicate."

If you don't recognize Falk, he is famous for his work on the aforementioned gay porn site, acting under aliases such as Memphis Blake, Danny Hart, Jim Jojo and Jim Jupiter.

Surprisingly, this is not Swift's first time dipping into the porn pool for her music video extras. In the video for her smash hit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," Mark de Marko was one of the party-goers who had glitter thrown on them.

Swift is known for making bold statements, and she didn't disappoint this time—whether it was intentional or not.