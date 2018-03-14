Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up: A Timeline of Their Romance

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced on Tuesday that they have split, two years after they first started dating.

The 22-year-old supermodel and 25-year-old singer were last photographed together in January, leaving her home.

The two first sparked romance rumors in November 2015. They later stepped out together many times and often paid tribute to one another on social media. They had also weathered some trouble in paradise, taking a short break from dating in 2016 before reconciling months later.

Here is a timeline of their relationship:

November 2015:

Romance Rumors: Hadid and Malik spark romance rumors after they are photographed in a car in West Hollywood after attending an American Music Awards after-party.

Three's Company: Hadid and Malik are spotted dining with her sister Bella Hadid at The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge in Los Angeles. An eyewitness tells E! News, "Gigi and Zayn couldn't keep their hands off each other. They were holding hands under the table, whispering in each other's ears, and Zayn [was] holding Gigi's leg. Gigi was so attached to him that she even followed Zayn outside to the patio during a smoke break."

Nightcap? Hadid and Malik are photographed leaving the Nice Guy around 2:30 a.m., holding hands.