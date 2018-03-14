This Is Us Season 3 Mystery: Who Are Old Man Randall and Tess Talking About?

"It's time to go see her, Tess." And with that, the next This Is Us mystery is here.

In the season two finale, viewers got a glimpse into the future of the Pearson family once again. There were hints at what the immediate future holds, like Kevin (Justin Hartley) going to Vietnam with Beth's cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) consulting Toby (Chris Sullivan) about his medication, and what's to come for old man Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and the adult version of Tess (Iantha Richardson).

"It's time to go see her, Tess," Randall said. "I'm not ready," adult Tess replied. "Me neither," Randall commiserated. This was all done while Deja (Lyric Ross) was shown smashing the windshield on Randall's car. Earlier in the episode, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall shared their worst fears for the struggling Deja.