Justin Timberlake Embarks on His Man of the Woods Tour—and One Fan's Reaction Is Priceless

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 5:15 AM

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Justin Timberlake kicked off his Man of the Woods Tour Tuesday at Toronto's Air Canada Centre—and his fans couldn't believe it finally happened. Literally, one of Timberlake's fans looked completely shocked to be so close to the 37-year-old entertainer. Who can blame her?

Timberlake performed both older and newer songs, singing "Filthy," "Midnight Summer Jam," "LoveStoned," "SexyBack," "Man of the Woods," "Higher Higher," "Senorita," "Suit & Tie," "My Love," "Cry Me a River," "Mirrors," "Drink You Away," "Flannel," "Until the End of Time," "Morning Light," "What Goes Around…Comes Around," "Say Something," "Montana," "Summer Love," "Rock Your Body," "Supplies" and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Timberlake's backup singers also did covers of "Dreams," "Ex-Factor," "Come Together" and "Thank God I'm a Country Boy."

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Backed by 15 band members, including a horn section and six dancers, he sang for over two hours on a three-stage set-up outfitted with trees, suspended screens, laser projectors and a glowing MOTW logo. Tuesday marked the first of two sold-out nights to a crowd of over 16,500.

Timberlake didn't bring any special guests onstage, but Jessica Biel did share some footage from her seat by the stage. "There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do," she said on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you, man of the woods!"

Check out more photos from opening night:

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

On the Road Again

The first leg of the tour begins March 13, 2018 and ends June 2, 2018.

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

In Sync

Timberlake is hitting the road in support of his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods.

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Blues Brother

"The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea," Timberlake says. "The tour will be able to bring the outside in."

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Back at It

The trek marks Timberlake's return to the stage following The 20/20 Experience Tour, which took him around the world in 2013 and 2014.

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

It's Lit

The second leg of the tour begins June 22, 2018 and ends Aug. 25, 2018.

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

A Crowd Pleaser

"I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding," Timberlake says. "I've never seen that done before: Bring the outside in."

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Jack of All Trades

The third leg of the tour begins Sept. 19, 2018 and ends Dec. 17, 2018.

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Raising the Bar

Every Man of the Woods tour date features a VIP Verizon Up section, putting fans close to Timberlake.

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Dropping the Mic

The fourth and final leg of the tour begins Jan. 4, 2019 and ends Jan. 29, 2019.

Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment and Tennman Touring, Timberlake's international concert tour will run for 102 dates through 2019.

Timberlake will return for another sold-out show at Toronto's Air Canada Centre Thursday.

