Bekah Martinez Shares ''Cheesy'' Never-Before-Seen Bachelor Casting Photo

by Lindsay Farber | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 7:32 PM

Bekah Martinez certainly gave it her all when applying to be on The Bachelor.

The 23-year-old Calif. native took to Instagram today to share a photo that she submitted before appearing on Season 22 of the hit show, then vying to win former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus' heart.

But as viewers of the show know, it was Arie Luyendyk Jr. who ended up being this season's Bachelor star.

In the photo, Bekah can be seen painting her and Peter's names on a wall while going braless in overalls and a headband.

She captioned the hilarious throwback, "THESE ARE THE LENGTHS MY CHEESY ASS REALLY WENT TO FOR MY BACHELOR CASTING PHOTOS #Blindsided #DidntKnowWhatWasComing (this isn't me hitting on ol' Pete. He's too busy cuddling with his dog and doing pull-ups or something)"

And while Bekah says she isn't hitting on Peter, she certainly wants little to do with Arie since appearing on the show.

As E! News previously reported, the nanny called out the former race car driver on Twitter and accused him of direct messaging her.

Bekah tweeted screenshots of their alleged exchanges, including one image that showed Arie's message to her on Feb. 2 (after the show) about a picture showing her face on a milk carton. Earlier that month, it was revealed that Bekah had at one time been on a missing persons list

According to Bekah's screenshots, Arie also messaged her on Feb. 3 and wrote "Just realized you were born the same year as my first 2-on-1." The age gap between the two was a hot topic on the show.

"DM'ing your ex is a good look too @ariejr," Bekah wrote alongside the messages. She then tweeted, "Yeah Arie was probably being friendly but guess what I DON'T CARE HAHAHA, BOY BYEEEEE."

No matter how things ended with Arie, it's clear that Bekah's photo worked to land her a spot on the show!

