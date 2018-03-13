Watch Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan's Priceless Advice for Your Next Night Out

Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan have got your back, party people!

As The Last O.G. stars spent time at the SXSW Conference, the dynamic duo stopped by E! News to discuss their latest project.

At the same time, the beloved Hollywood stars shared some life advice with their fans and followers before enjoying a night out.

When it comes to sneaking into an A-list party, Tiffany may just know the secret.

"How I usually do it is I say, 'Halle Berry is my auntie' or 'Carlos told me to come here' or 'Oscar said I should be right here' or I always say somebody's Spanish name because usually somebody Spanish is running the show," she shared with E! News. "Mostly in Miami, but in L.A., I just say 'Halle Berry my auntie. She told me to check the spot out before she get here.'"