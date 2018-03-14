Get Meghan Markle's $1K Dainty Jewelry Look for Under $100

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 5:00 AM

Leave it to Meghan Markle to put her spin on royal style. 

She's already breaking the rules anyway, but when it comes to respecting her new religion, the former Suits actress will sartorially represent. After the future royal was baptized into the Church of England, Meghan was spotted wearing a cross bracelet while visiting Birmingham last week with Prince Harry. While the origins of the bracelet are unknown (there's speculation it was a baptism gift), we do know the simple 18K white gold piece coupled with the cross bracelet was a Birks Rose Du Matin Diamond Horizontal Bar Bracelet. Always a fan of dainty jewelry, Meghan paid homage to an English institution while expressing her own style. Not to mention, she reminded us how versatile and cute layered dainty jewelry can be. 

With a mini bar of diamonds, Meghan's complementary piece costs $925, but yours doesn't have to. We rounded up similar rings, necklaces and bracelets you can stack under or over your more meaningful pieces with ease. The best part? These Meghan Markle-inspired finds come in under $100...so you can layer two or more and still not break the bank! 

ESC: Dainty Jewelry

ROSÉE DU MATIN

On Meghan: Diamond Horizontal Bar Bracelet, $925

ESC: Dainty Jewelry

Kendra Scott

Ott Adjustable Chain Bracelet In Silver, $70

ESC: Dainty Jewelry

Jessica Elliot

The Denmark Collection Bar Pendant Necklace, $40

ESC: Dainty Jewelry

Nadri

Bar Station Bracelet, $38

ESC: Dainty Jewelry

Banana Republic

Pave Line Pendant Necklace, $28

ESC: Dainty Jewelry

Club Monaco

Charlotte Lebeck Trip Ring, Was $92; Now $59

ESC: Dainty Jewelry

Big Bang NYC

Baguette Bar Necklace, Was $125, Now $95

ESC: Dainty Jewelry

Catbird NYC

Friendship Bracelet With Rose Gold Beads, Camel, $46

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Twinning in Their Blue Pumps

