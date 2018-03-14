Get Meghan Markle's $1K Dainty Jewelry Look for Under $100

RELATED ARTICLE: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Twinning in Their Blue Pumps

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With a mini bar of diamonds, Meghan's complementary piece costs $925, but yours doesn't have to. We rounded up similar rings, necklaces and bracelets you can stack under or over your more meaningful pieces with ease. The best part? These Meghan Markle-inspired finds come in under $100...so you can layer two or more and still not break the bank!

She's already breaking the rules anyway, but when it comes to respecting her new religion, the former Suits actress will sartorially represent. After the future royal was baptized into the Church of England , Meghan was spotted wearing a cross bracelet while visiting Birmingham last week with Prince Harry . While the origins of the bracelet are unknown (there's speculation it was a baptism gift), we do know the simple 18K white gold piece coupled with the cross bracelet was a Birks Rose Du Matin Diamond Horizontal Bar Bracelet . Always a fan of dainty jewelry, Meghan paid homage to an English institution while expressing her own style. Not to mention, she reminded us how versatile and cute layered dainty jewelry can be.

Leave it to Meghan Markle to put her spin on royal style.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

>

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕