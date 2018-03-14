Get Meghan Markle's $1K Dainty Jewelry Look for Under $100

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Leave it to Meghan Markle to put her spin on royal style.
She's already breaking the rules anyway, but when it comes to respecting her new religion, the former Suits actress will sartorially represent. After the future royal was baptized into the Church of England, Meghan was spotted wearing a cross bracelet while visiting Birmingham last week with Prince Harry. While the origins of the bracelet are unknown (there's speculation it was a baptism gift), we do know the simple 18K white gold piece coupled with the cross bracelet was a Birks Rose Du Matin Diamond Horizontal Bar Bracelet. Always a fan of dainty jewelry, Meghan paid homage to an English institution while expressing her own style. Not to mention, she reminded us how versatile and cute layered dainty jewelry can be.