John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Are Practically Begging to Double Date With You—Yes, You!

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 6:00 AM

Emily Blunt John Krasinski

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt aren't single, but they're most definitely ready to mingle. 

The A-list couple has partnered with Omaze to offer fans the chance to go on a double date with them to the premiere of their upcoming horror flick, A Quiet Place. In a digital video exclusive to E! News, John and Emily play up their charm (with varying degrees of success) as they film take after take of their double date pitch. 

"We're so, so excited," Emily gushes. "We never get out!" 

One attempt sounds a bit "too desperate," they admit, while another makes them "sound like cops." John even tries out a new celebrity nickname for the married pair, but Emily has some thoughts on "Krunt." 

For just a $10 donation, which benefits Malala Fund, you can enter to win the grand prize. Omaze will fly you and your plus-one of choice to New York City for the fun-filled experience, which includes a 4-star hotel stay and (of course!) a night out with John and Emily. 

Sip cocktails with The Office alum and his leading lady before posing for photos on the red carpet at the premiere, catch a screening of A Quiet Place and then end the unforgettable evening at the exclusive after-party. 

And it's all for a good cause! What are you waiting for? Get to donating right here

