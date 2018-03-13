This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Season 3

Are you done crying yet? This Is Us ended its second season full of major twists, reveals and tears with, well, more of the same. "The Wedding" capped a full season of life for the Pearsons and the TV family's patriarch, Milo Ventimiglia, has a message for fans of the NBC drama.

Hear what he wants to tell you in the video above.

"The Wedding" featured Ventimiglia getting the old-age treatment in a dream sequence. It's OK if you're crying just thinking about Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) growing old together.

"It's a side of Jack that we haven't seen. It's something I think a lot of the audience would have loved to see is this man in his 70s and we're hoping that it maybe softens the blow a little bit of the fact that he's not around anymore," Ventimiglia said about old man Jack's finale appearance.