This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Season 3

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 7:00 PM
Are you done crying yet? This Is Us ended its second season full of major twists, reveals and tears with, well, more of the same. "The Wedding" capped a full season of life for the Pearsons and the TV family's patriarch, Milo Ventimiglia, has a message for fans of the NBC drama.
Hear what he wants to tell you in the video above.
"The Wedding" featured Ventimiglia getting the old-age treatment in a dream sequence. It's OK if you're crying just thinking about Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) growing old together.
"It's a side of Jack that we haven't seen. It's something I think a lot of the audience would have loved to see is this man in his 70s and we're hoping that it maybe softens the blow a little bit of the fact that he's not around anymore," Ventimiglia said about old man Jack's finale appearance.
"But I think it's probably going to do the opposite and people are going to be a little upset, but what a fun opportunity," he admitted.
This Is Us has already been renewed for a third season on NBC. Chris Sullivan, Toby on the series, said he wants to explore more of the future timeline first introduced when Sterling K. Brown's Randall appeared alongside an adult version of daughter Tess.
"One of our big new turns started at the end of last night's episode. We show a new timeline, in the future, which is extremely exciting for a show that plays in time and has till-now played in the past/present," creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline after the Super Bowl episode reveal. "But there is other stuff coming, too…there is a plan for the show, there always has been, we aren't just shooting from the hip."
Expect more.
"We didn't do it as a one-off...but it's safe to say the future can play a big part in seasons to come," Fogelman said.
This Is Us will return for season three on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
