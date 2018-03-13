Prince Jackson Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend

Prince Jackson has got stars in his eyes.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to gush over his mystery lady love and celebrate the couple's one-year anniversary. Michael Jackson's son has refrained from posting any photos of the unnamed blonde on his Instagram over the past year, but today but the private star has decided to let the world know he's a taken man.

While Prince has left his girlfriend off his social media until now, E! News can report that the two met at Loyola Marymount University and are currently celebrating their one-year anniversary with a road trip to the Bay Area.

Along with a photo of the cute couple, Prince wrote, "I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together."

Little sister Paris Jackson commented on the post, "Warms my heart to see how much joy you two bring each other. Happy anniversary love y'all."