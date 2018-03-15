Why HGTV Hit the Jackpot With Flip or Flop Vegas' Bristol and Aubrey Marunde

Sound the alarm because HGTV has hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.

While viewers first fell in love with Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa—also known as the O.G.'s of the Flip or Flop franchise—another couple has quickly caught the attention of fans.

If you haven't already heard of Bristol Marunde and Aubrey Marunde, it's time to pay attention.

The stars of Flip or Flop Vegas are returning to the small screen tonight as season two officially kicks off.

And whether it's their love story, family life, quest for steals and deals or glamorous Vegas flips, there are plenty of reasons why the pair is making a name for themselves on HGTV.