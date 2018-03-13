Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Lists Palm Beach Mansion for $50 Million

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 5:29 PM

Elin Nordegren, Florida Mansion

Elin Nordegren is making a big move. 

The Swedish model and ex-wife of Tiger Woodshas put her 23,000-square-foot estate in North Palm Beach, Fla. on the market, E! News confirms. She listed the stunning mansion, which boasts 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, for $49.5 million. 

Overlooking the ocean and nestled on 1.4 gated acres, Nordegren's home was built in the style of the British West Indies and features plenty of state-of-the-art amenities. Retractable glass walls enclose the first floor's main living area, which includes a massive kitchen that leads into an alfresco dining room and family room, as well as a more formal dining and living space. 

As residents make their way up the stairs, a three-story Swarovski crystal chandelier hangs from ceiling to floor. 

The master suite alone has not one, but three, fireplaces, two separate baths, a walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the Atlantic. Not to mention the home's rooftop terrace, which offers breathtaking views of the beach. 

A swimming pool complete with a waterslide and spa, lounge areas with fire pits, a basketball court and putting green make up the estate's lush backyard. Out-of-town guests are also guaranteed privacy thanks to two, two-bedroom "apartments" on the property. 

Other perks include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, movie theater, fitness center, catering kitchen and four-car garage.

Nordegren and Woods were married for six years between 2004-2010 and share two children together. She's maintained a low-profile since their contentious split, but was spotted kissing her billionaire beau, Chris Cline, in 2016. 

A rep for the 38-year-old told the Wall Street Journal is no longer modeling and looks forward to receiving her master's degree in psychology in May. 

So... any takers? 

