Kim Kardashian Shares How She Maintains "Balance" In Her Relationship With Kanye West

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 5:01 PM

It's all about finding a balance!

Kim Kardashian opened up to Elle magazine for their April issue and shared how she and hubby Kanye Westare a great match for each other. The pair, who has been married since 2014, find ways to complement each other's qualities and stay closer than ever.

"I've taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious," she revealed to the mag. "We're a good balance." The two also spend lots of quality time together. On Saturday, she visited her man in Wyoming, where a source tells E! he is working on new music. What else did the mom of three reveal in her cover story? 

Kim K. Leads Today's Kardashian Rumor Patrol

