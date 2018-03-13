The Surprising Tip From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's 5-Minute Face

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 4:56 PM

Who isn't obsessed with Vogue's into-camera celebrity and influencer beauty videos?

They are seemingly intimate, raw and full of beauty gems from your favorite stars. No video, though, has surprised us more than "Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Guide to a 5-Minute Supermodel Face." The beauty buff starts her routine with the usual: face mist, primer, concealer...but she saves her foundation (which most tend to use at the start of makeup application) for the very last step. 

"The last thing, this is like a tinted kind of foundation powder, so this just gives me an extra little bit of coverage," explained the model before applying Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Powder Foundation Compact ($69) on her chin and around her face.

Granted, the model doesn't ruin her perfectly put-together makeup while doing so, avoiding her cheeks and eyes. Jason Statham's other half uses the foundation much more like a setting powder. Honestly, it's a trick we never thought of. 

"My makeup routine definitely did not change since becoming a mom," she described in the video.  

To shop the products used in her five-minute face, keep scrolling. 

"It gives a really nice, smoothing, healthy glow. It tingles and feels amazing," said Rosie in the Vogue video. Oh, and it's an 2016 E! Beauty Awards winner!

Beauty Elixir, $49

The model preps her skin with an illuminating moisturizer you can also use as a primer. 

Glow Crème Illuminating Face Cream, $42

Using a BB cream from the same Korean brand, Rosie applies a tint to her skin with her hands. 

BB Crème au Ginseng, $39

"I'm like a lip balm freak," said the model who preps her lips way before applying lipstick. 

Balm Dotcom, $12

Unfortunately, this cover-up from Rosie's own beauty line isn't available in the States. 

Amazing Skin Secret Concealer, £14

The beauty mogul uses the same bronzer most of Hollywood is obsessed with.  

Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour, $58

While she normally doesn't wear eye shadow, Rosie is all for this new beauty find!

Lid Tint Satin Eye Shadow, $28

This lip and cheek stain from the model's line isn't available in the States either, but boy, look at that color!

Starstruck Lip & Cheek Colour, £15

Surprise! Surprise! Rosie finishes off her look with foundation. 

Lingerie de Peau Powder Foundation Compact, $69

Will you try this trick?

RELATED ARTICLE: Surprising Celebs With Beauty Projects in the Works

