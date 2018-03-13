Surprising Celebs With Beauty Projects in the Works

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 4:06 PM
Being a celebrity is big business, and thanks to the beauty industry, it's only gotten bigger.
Hollywood stars like Rihanna, the owner of Fenty Beauty, Kylie Jenner, the selfie guru behind Kylie Cosmetics and Gabrielle Union with her hair-care line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, are making major moves in the beauty industry with successful brands and innovative products. It's a relatively new phenomenon, as celebs are consciously moving away from collaborative efforts with big name cosmetics and hair companies and towards entrepreneurship. They want to call the shots.
It's also understandable. The people that spend an hour plus in makeup and hair everyday certainly have a good grasp of what works for them in front of cameras. On the other hand, when a celeb can't find a product to solve their beauty woos, it seemingly time to fill that void with a beauty venture that promises financial return.
While you may expect celebs like Kourtney Kardashian to join in on the beauty fun, there are more than a few celebs that we didn't see coming.
Check out the celebs with beauty projects in the works below!
"There is something incredibly powerful about red lipstick," the Wrinkle in Time star said.
The actress isn't taking her title as Storyteller-in-Chief of Elizabeth Arden lightly. In fact, in honor of the brand's March On initiative for female empowerment, the star is debuting the Limited Edition Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick. The brand, in partnership, has made a $1 million pledge to UN Women, donating proceeds from the lipstick.
The eldest of the Kardashian clan just may be joining Kim and Kylie as a beauty entrepreneur. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star submitted legal documents to secure the name "Kourt," as reported by Vogue. While this doesn't tell us exactly what she'll be launching, based on her app, we're guessing it's going to be all-natural and glow-inducing.
According to TMZ, the athlete and new mom has trademarked the name ""Aneres" (Serena spelled backwards), which will produce all of your beauty needs, including bath products, makeup and skin-care products.
Article continues below
TMZ reports that proud parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z trademarked their daughter's name, which would allow the six-year-old star to produce fragrances, hair-care and makeup products and clothing. Get ready!
The star announced on the Wendy Williams Show that she has plans to release her own beauty products, including lipsticks, eyeshadows and foundation, as reported by The Cut. Her current plans also include designing an island in Dubai and possibly a fragrance line. 2018 is looking up for the actress.
Yes, the reality TV star has a beauty line: Paris Hilton Cosmetics.
"This line is inspired by unicorns, and the next line is inspired by mermaids," Paris confirmed to E! News. "It's all iridescent and holographic with really beautiful packaging. I always loved glitter and, especially now, I'm loving glitter on a whole new level. For the next collection, we have a whole glitter collection coming out. I'm obsessed with sparkles."
Article continues below
Victoria Beckham's husband is also a beauty entrepreneur, launching House 99 in partnership with L'Oreal Lux.
"For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It's about being comfortable trying new things and shaping your next look," he said.
Are you ready for the pop icon's stem cell-infused moisturizer? Through her company, MDNA Skin, she is adding The Reinvention Cream to her collection on April 6th, although you can pre-order the $75 all-in-one formula now.
RELATED ARTICLE: The Unique Way Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Makeup Artist Uses Bronzer
RELATED ARTICLE: 4 Mind-Blowing Secrets Behind the Makeup in Black Panther
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!